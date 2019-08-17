Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Stranger says goodbye to El Paso shooting victim

August 17, 2019 1:17 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Latest on a funeral of an El Paso shooting victim whose companion had few family (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

A crowd of strangers has said goodbye to an El Paso, Texas, shooting victim after her longtime companion said he felt alone and invited the public to her funeral.

Hundreds of well-wishers gathered at an El Paso cemetery on Saturday to support Antonio Basco as he buried 63-year-old Margie Reckard, his companion of 22 years.

Advertisement

Basco made international news after he told reporters he had almost no family members left and felt he was going to say goodbye to Reckard alone. Reckard was killed by a gunman who opened fire during a mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart this month.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

A funeral home said more than 3,000 people showed up at memorial Friday night to pay their respects to a woman they had never met. Some traveled from Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

___

8 a.m.

Thousands of strangers from Los Angeles to Tucson have come to El Paso, Texas, to say goodbye to an El Paso shooting victim after hearing that she had few family members.

Antonio Basco is scheduled Saturday to bury his long-time companion, 63-year-old Margie Reckard, who was killed by a gunman who opened fire at an El Paso Walmart this month.

Attendees waited more than two hours in 100-degree (38 Celsius) temperatures on Friday after Basco invited the public to attend her companion’s funeral.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Angelique Tadeo of Tucson, Arizona says she and her husband, Paul, and their 3-year-old granddaughter drove more than four hours to attend Reckard’s memorial. Tadeo worked as a nurse and treated victims during the 2011 shooting in Tucson that injured former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and killed six.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US