Tropical Storm Chantal spins at sea, away from North America

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Chantal is spinning slowly over far North Atlantic, moving away from North America and posing no threat to land.

The National Hurricane Center tracked the storm about 445 miles (715 kilometers) south of Cape Race, Newfoundland on Wednesday morning.

The weather service says Chantal has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and moving toward the east at near 22 mph (35 kph). Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 kilometers), mainly south of the center.

Chantal is expected to dissipate into a tropical depression in a couple of days. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

