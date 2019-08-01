Listen Live Sports

Vermont warden: Bear killed by homeowner with crossbow

August 1, 2019 10:05 am
 
WILMINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont game warden says a homeowner used a crossbow to shoot and kill a 2-year-old black bear as it was trying to enter his house.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports Warden Lt. Dennis Amsden says the female bear had already been inside the home the same day, July 20, in the Chimney Hill section of Wilmington while the homeowners were away. It was trying to get inside again.

Amsden says the bear entered the house through a screened-in porch where the kitchen door had been left open.

Wardens say the area has been the site of many bear complaints.

Information from: Brattleboro Reformer, http://www.reformer.com/

