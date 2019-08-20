Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Victim of 1994 serial killings remembered as execution nears

August 20, 2019 1:43 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — People in Savanah, Georgia, still talk about the 1994 homicide of Milton Bradley, a 72-year-old World War II veteran who was one of six people slain by serial killer Gary Ray Bowles.

The 57-year-old Bowles is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at Florida State Prison on Thursday. He confessed to Bradley’s killing but was never tried or convicted for it. He was convicted and condemned to death, however, for the murder of Walter Hinton in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, in November 1994.

Bradley’s killing shocked Savannah, particularly since he was known as a gentle, generous soul who talked with everyone and gave to those in need.

Mark Bradley said his uncle’s kindness may have been why Bowles targeted him. It’s also what people still remember about him.

