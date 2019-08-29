Listen Live Sports

Virginia man gets 5 years in prison for dog burned alive

August 29, 2019 5:02 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man will serve five years in prison without parole for the death of a pit bull that was tied to a fence, covered in accelerant and set on fire.

Richmond police announced Wednesday that the sentence was part of 20-year-old Jyahshua A. Hill’s plea agreement.

The dog was found at a park in February and treated by Richmond Animal Care and Control, which named him Tommie.

The shelter shared a picture showing Tommie covered in bandages and casts while snuggling a stuffed animal. He died days later.

His case prompted widespread outrage and brought in donations for the city shelter.

The police department says Hill is also barred from owning or possessing animals for life.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

