Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Washington state grand jury indicts witness in homicide case

August 20, 2019 11:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state grand jury has charged a witness with lying, according to an indictment signed by the special prosecutor in the shooting death of an assistant U.S. attorney.

The Seattle Times reports the grand jury indicted Shawna Reid on charges of obstruction of justice and lying to a grand jury.

Reid pleaded not guilty and was released after appearing before a judge Tuesday.

The June indictment unsealed Tuesday says Reid made a false declaration to a 2018 grand jury regarding a possible suspect. The indictment doesn’t name Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Wales, but the killing of a lawyer, judge or attorney general who lived on a hill.

Advertisement

Wales was killed in his Seattle home in 2001.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

This is the first indictment that appears to be tied to the killing.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 JB Andrews Technology Expo
8|21 CISO Exchange East
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1975: Viking 1 launched, first to successfully land on Mars