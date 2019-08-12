Listen Live Sports

Wisconsin home explodes, killing man who was likely asleep

August 12, 2019 6:02 pm
 
MANAWA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin say a man was likely asleep when his home exploded, killing him.

Waupaca County Sheriff Tim Wilz tells news outlets that the home was “totally obliterated” by the Sunday morning explosion. The sheriff’s office identifies the victim as 64-year-old Mark Steven Zielke.

Manawa Rural Fire Chief Rob Rosenau says debris was “scattered all over the place.” Rosenau said he’d seen something like the scene “only on TV.”

News outlets report the debris spread at least 500 feet (150 meters), damaging nearby properties.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined. Wilz says the fire marshal conducted an initial investigation and insurance companies will send over their own investigators.

