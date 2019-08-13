Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Wisconsin mother accused of leaving children in hot car

August 13, 2019 1:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A suburban Milwaukee mother is charged with child neglect after her two young children were found alone in a hot car outside a store.

Police say they responded to the parking lot of the Target store Saturday in West Allis after a woman saw the children in the car with the windows rolled up, observed one of them playing with a shaving razor in the back seat and called police.

The children, ages 2 and 4, were not seriously hurt.

A criminal complaint says it was 78 degrees outside and the car was parked in the sunlight. Twenty-seven-year-old Allison Andrade, of West Allis, is charged with child neglect, obstructing police and bail jumping. The complaint says Andrade gave police a false name when officers questioned her.

Advertisement

Andrade’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call for comment.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

This story has been corrected to show that police responded to the parking lot Saturday, not Sunday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1918: First female Marine joins the service