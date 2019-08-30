Listen Live Sports

Woman accused of plotting foiled attack on bar pleads guilty

August 30, 2019 9:38 am
 
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to plotting and buying supplies for a foiled terror attack on a bar.

Federal prosecutors say 24-year-old Elizabeth Lecron, of Toledo, and her boyfriend had bomb-making materials and weapons in their home and spent months planning before they were arrested in December.

Lecron pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and transporting explosives.

The Blade newspaper reports she faces up to 15 years in prison. A message seeking comment was left with her attorney.

Authorities have said that Lecron instigated the plans and that she bought a shotgun, black powder and screws.

Prosecutors say she and her boyfriend were targeting a bar in downtown Toledo and had also discussed attacks on several public places.

