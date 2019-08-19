Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman charged with aiding white supremacist’s jail escape

August 19, 2019 12:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas woman has been charged with helping the leader of a white supremacist gang and another inmate escape from jail last month.

A federal grand jury indicted 27-year-old Kennan Gililland on Aug. 8 on charges alleging that she helped Wesley Gullett and Christopher Sanderson escape from the Jefferson County jail. The two were reported missing from the jail on July 31 and were recaptured separately on Aug. 1.

Gullett is among 54 members of the New Aryan Empire who have been indicted on federal charges.

Gililland has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial Sept. 16.

Advertisement

Prosecutors allege in the criminal complaint that Gililland is Gullett’s girlfriend and that she picked him up from the jail and dropped him off more than 100 miles away with food and supplies.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1974: US ambassador shot during protest in Cyprus