Woman gets 60 years in 1988 killing of abducted Indiana mom

August 2, 2019 1:18 pm
 
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A woman convicted in the 1988 beating death of a pregnant Indiana mother has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

A judge sentenced 56-year-old Barbara Brewster on Friday, two months after jurors convicted her of murder in Miriam Rice’s slaying.

The 28-year-old South Bend woman was four months pregnant and the mother of a 3-year-old son when she was abducted while walking her dog in June 1988 and fatally beaten.

A co-defendant, 77-year-old George Kearney, died in jail while awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in March.

Brewster’s son testified against his mother, telling jurors he was 6 when he watched her beat Rice to death.

The South Bend Tribune reports Robert South told investigators he never told anyone because his mom threatened to kill him.

Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com

