Wrong-way driver gets 30 years to life for killing 5 teens

August 26, 2019 3:11 pm
 
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A driver convicted of killing five teenagers in a wrong-way crash nearly three years ago in Vermont has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

Steven Bourgoin was convicted of five counts of second-degree murder in May.

Bourgoin apologized to the families during the hourslong sentencing hearing.

At trial, Bourgoin argued he was insane at the time of the October 2016 crash, but the jury disagreed.

The mother of one of the victims told Bourgoin at the emotional hearing Monday that there were no words to quantify what he took from her.

The judge noted that countless people have been victimized by Bourgoin’s actions, including first responders, relatives and the teens’ school community.

Bourgoin will received credit for time served of nearly three years.

