$125K settlement reached after Michigan officer punches man

September 25, 2019 5:49 am
 
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan city has agreed to pay $125,000 to a man who was seen on bodycam video repeatedly being punched by a police officer during an arrest.

The Grand Rapids Press reports Grand Rapids announced the settlement Tuesday with 24-year-old Bronquel Brown.

The officer was fired after the Grand Rapids Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit determined the officer violated department policy during the March 17 traffic stop. Police noted the officer cursed and struck the motorist dozens of times in the leg.

The Kent County prosecutor’s office earlier declined to bring criminal charges against the officer. Brown faces an Oct. 28 trial on a charge of resisting police.

The Grand Rapids Police Department has faced recent scrutiny, including an investigation by Michigan’s Civil Rights office into complaints of discrimination.

Information from: The Grand Rapids Press, http://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids

