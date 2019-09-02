Listen Live Sports

2 fired after kids kicked off school bus for eating chips

September 24, 2019 10:13 am
 
< a min read
MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a school bus driver and aide who ordered several western Michigan elementary students to get off a bus for eating and sharing a bag of chips have been fired.

Muskegon Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Cortez says the students left the bus Wednesday afternoon, several stops before they should have. The district didn’t specify how many students were involved, but said older students helped younger students stay safe afterward.

Cortez said in a letter to parents there’s “no excuse for this kind of behavior.” He says the driver and aide’s actions were “were deplorable and violated district policies, ethics and protocol.”

The bus company, Dean Transportation, says the driver and aide were fired Friday following an investigation. Their names weren’t released. The company has apologized for what happened.

