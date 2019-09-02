Listen Live Sports

2 women wounded in shooting on South Carolina State campus

September 20, 2019 12:33 pm
 
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say two women walking to a residence hall were wounded in their legs in a shooting on the campus of South Carolina State University.

University President James Clark said the shooting happened early Friday between two groups who had an earlier fight off campus.

Clark says the women struck didn’t appear to be part of the fight. He said at a news conference that both are expected to recover. One was a student, the other a visitor.

Campus police say they are trying to identify the shooters and others involved in the fight, and have not determined if they are students.

The university was placed on lockdown for about six hours. The historically black college in Orangeburg has about 2,700 students.

