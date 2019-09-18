Listen Live Sports

200 Bahamians arrive in Florida fleeing Dorian’s devastation

September 18, 2019 1:41 pm
 
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — More than 200 Bahamians whose homes were destroyed by Hurricane Dorian have come to Florida on a cruise ship.

It was the second mass arrival for the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. More than 850 Bahamian evacuees arrived Sept. 7 after the storm ravaged the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco.

U.S. authorities asked companies to contact Bahamian officials to screen passengers who don’t have U.S. visas. A ferry company last week asked passengers without visas to disembark in Freeport, forcing 119 people out of the boat.

The Bahamians who arrived Wednesday from Freeport say they will temporarily stay with relatives or friends before traveling back.

The Grand Celebration ship delivered food, water, supplies and construction materials in Freeport. It required evacuees pay $49 per person and provide a U.S. address.

