3 teens charged with murder in Michigan woman’s slaying

September 13, 2019 4:13 pm
 
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Three teens have been charged with murder and armed robbery in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old woman in suburban Detroit.

Prosecutors say 17-year-old Jamel Philson, 14-year-old Demaurio Dismuke and a 13-year-old boy were arraigned Friday.

Prosecutors allege Dismuke robbed and shot Saja Aljanabi Friday night as she sat in a car in Dearborn. It’s alleged that minutes earlier the 13-year-old was holding a gun during the robbery of a 49-year-old woman. A shot also was fired at a 56-year-old man following Aljanabi’s shooting.

Dismuke is being charged as an adult and also is charged with assault with intent to murder. He and the 13-year-old also face gun charges.

The 13-year-old is adult designated, meaning he can be sentenced as a juvenile or adult, or given a blended sentence if convicted.

The Associated Press left a message Friday seeking comment from Dismuke’s attorney. It wasn’t clear if Philson has a lawyer.

