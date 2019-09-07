Listen Live Sports

7 fatally shot in Chicago during Labor Day weekend violence

September 3, 2019
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Gun violence over the Labor Day weekend has left seven people dead and another 34 wounded in Chicago.

WLS-TV reports that two teenagers were among the weekend’s shooting fatalities. They include 15-year-old Davantae Jackson, who was fatally shot early Sunday just steps from the home where he lived. The teen was supposed to be starting high school Tuesday.

Jackson’s sister, Alexis Jackson, says her brother’s assailants called him on his phone and asked him to come outside before opening fire.

A Saturday shooting left two men, ages 32 and 26, dead after they were shot on the front porch of a home on Chicago’s South Side. That shooting also wounded three other people.

The weekend violence occurred as Chicago police increased patrols during the 3-day holiday weekend.

___

