A giant Little Haiti project is met with cautious approval

September 13, 2019 1:35 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — A billion-dollar development project set to be built in a cultural neighborhood in Miami has divided residents.

Magic City Innovation District is taking up 17 acres (6.9 hectares) of land in the historic neighborhood Little Haiti, which once had the most Haitians outside of Haiti.

The project has inspired hope and fear amongst residents. Leonie Hermantin, a Little Haiti community leader, says she is cautiously optimistic. She hopes the project will bring economic benefits to an impoverished neighborhood but is wary of longtime residents being displaced due to rising house costs.

Hermantin says that her support for the project has lost her many friends, but allying with what she calls an unstoppable process is better to ensure residents can be protected and for the neighborhood to thrive.

