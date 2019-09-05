Listen Live Sports

Air Force: Fighter jet accidentally fires rocket near Tucson

September 5, 2019 9:35 pm
 
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Air Force officials are investigating after an A-10C Thunderbolt II fighter jet on a training mission accidentally fired a rocket near Tucson.

Officials at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base say the M-156 rocket landed Thursday morning in a remote desert wash near Mount Graham.

They say there were no injuries, damage or fires from the accidental launch of the white phosphorus projectile in the Jackal Military Operations Area, which is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northeast of Tucson.

White phosphorus is used by the military in various types of ammunition to produce smoke for concealing troop movement and to identify targets.

The A-10C Thunderbolt II was assigned to the 354th Fighter Squadron from the 355th Wing.

