The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Alabama couple gets prison for producing child porn

September 4, 2019 10:43 am
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama couple has been sentenced to prison on charges related to producing child porn.

A Justice Department statement says 36-year-old Kenneth Earl Hooks got two life sentences and 120 years, to run consecutively. Twenty-eight-year-old Sarah Pauline Morris was sentenced to about 16 years.

The statement says Morris had tried to record children in a bathroom before she was arrested in a California desert in May 2018.

Authorities then found child rape videos on her cellphone, and learned that Hooks had taken a minor from Mississippi to Alabama with the intent to rape and record her. He was later arrested in New Mexico.

The minor girl’s mother still awaits trial on charges of contributing to her daughter’s sexual abuse.

