Animal welfare workers seize 55 dogs, puppies from home

September 5, 2019 5:32 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Animal welfare authorities say 55 dogs and puppies were rescued from a Pennsylvania home after they received a call about unsanitary conditions there.

The officers removed 22 cane corsos, 16 French bulldogs, 13 border collies, three Pomeranian-husky mixes and a Doberman pinscher from the property in Lancaster County, about 60 miles west of Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals officials say many of the rescued dogs were suffering from upper respiratory infections.

All the puppies will be quarantined at the PSPCA in Philadelphia for at least two weeks as they recover.

Julie Klim, CEO of the PSPCA, says “it is a sobering reminder to the public to do their homework before purchasing an animal.”

She said the proprietor marketed animals on a website that showed dogs living in beautiful environments.

