Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Anthony Mancinelli, barber still cutting hair at 108, dies

September 24, 2019 1:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (AP) — A man who was still working as a barber when he was 108 years old has died in New York.

Brooks Funeral Home says Anthony Mancinelli died Thursday.

The Italian immigrant worked as a barber from age 12 until this past July in and around Newburgh, 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of New York City.

Guinness World Records credited him with being the oldest working barber.

Advertisement

He opened Anthony’s Barbershop of Newburgh in 1930 and owned it for 40 years. He later worked at other shops.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

An obituary published by the funeral home says he outlived his wife of 69 years, seven siblings and one of his two sons.

___

This story has been updated to correct the name of the record-keeping organization to Guinness World Records, instead of the Guinness Book of World Records.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|25 VA Benefits
9|25 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Chief of Naval Operations visits Japan to meet with allies

Today in History

1789: George Washington appoints first Cabinet