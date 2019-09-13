Listen Live Sports

Anti-Semitic message erases support of bullied Tennessee fan

September 13, 2019 6:47 am
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A 97.5-ton rock that’s often painted by students to promote events at the University of Tennessee was covered by an anti-Semitic message on the anniversary of the terror attacks.

News outlets report Chancellor Donde Plowman condemned the message in a statement Thursday, and said a committee of student representatives and volunteers will gather next week to discuss accountability at the Rock.

The school’s chapter of the Jewish fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi posted an image of the graffiti on Facebook, denouncing the hateful message, and ultimately praising the university for being proactive in response.

The message painted over a more uplifting image, recreating the hand-drawn design of a Florida boy who was bullied over his handmade UT jersey. That boy has since been honored with gifts and a four-year scholarship offer.

