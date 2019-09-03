Listen Live Sports

Arizona police: Child left in vehicle for up to 3 hours dies

September 3, 2019 8:48 pm
 
GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Gilbert say a child has died after being left inside a vehicle for up to three hours on a hot day.

The name of the 3-year-old girl wasn’t immediately Tuesday.

Gilbert police say the matter is under investigation and it’s too early to say whether any charges will be filed.

Police and city fire and rescue crews responded to the scene around noon.

They were told the child was in the vehicle for two to three hours in triple-digit temperatures outside.

A Phoenix TV news helicopter hovered over a neighborhood northwest of Higley and Elliot roads with police tape around parts of the property.

Despite CPR and other medical intervention, they say the child was transported to the hospital and was later declared dead.

