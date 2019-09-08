Listen Live Sports

ATV crashes kill 2 brothers minutes apart in North Dakota

September 8, 2019 5:52 pm
 
ECKELSON, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a North Dakota man was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash while searching for his brother, who had died in a similar wreck minutes earlier.

The Highway Patrol says the two crashes happened about 10 minutes apart Friday night near Eckelson.

Authorities say each brother was driving an ATV to a farm. Forty-three-year-old Kyle Foster of Tucson, Arizona, was the first to roll his four-wheeler into a slough. He died at the scene.

His 47-year-old brother, Jeremie Foster of Fargo, made it to the farm and then began to retrace his route to find his brother. He lost control, rolling into a ditch, and died on the way to a hospital.

Authorities say neither brother was wearing a helmet and alcohol was a factor in both wrecks.

