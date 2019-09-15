Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Bishop: $1.2M from sale will go to help sex abuse victims

September 15, 2019 2:22 pm
 
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say $1.2 million from the sale of the diocesan home of former West Virginia Catholic Bishop Michael J. Bransfield will go to assist victims of sexual abuse in West Virginia.

The Intelligencer reports Bishop Mark E. Brennan released the information in a letter Friday to Catholics in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.

Real estate records show the home was sold in August to David H. and Meredith McKinley.

Brennan says proceeds from the sale will be put into a fund to pay for professional counseling and support for victims of sex abuse in the state.

Bransfield resigned last year after a preliminary investigation into allegations of sexual and financial misconduct.

___

Information from: The Intelligencer, http://www.theintelligencer.net

