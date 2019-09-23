Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Businessman redirects millions from Ole Miss to nonprofit

September 23, 2019 12:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A businessman is pulling his $5.3 million donation, plus interest, from the University of Mississippi and giving the money to a nonprofit group that does community work and owns a newspaper.

Ed Meek’s action comes months after the university removed his name from its School of Journalism and New Media after Meek commented on a Facebook photo of two young African American women wearing short dresses, suggesting they exemplified problems that threatened the Oxford economy. Meek later apologized.

News outlets report Meek filed papers in July transferring his money to the CREATE Foundation, which owns the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal .

Meek tells the Daily Journal he was treated unfairly by the university and “roundly labeled as a racist.”

Advertisement

Meek led Ole Miss public relations for 37 years, starting in 1964.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
9|25 Data Driven Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nationals host airmen as part of their Military Branch Day Series

Today in History

1789: Bill of Rights passes Congress