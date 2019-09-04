Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Chicago Teachers Union set date for strike vote

September 4, 2019 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — One day after the start of a new school year for about 350,000 students, the Chicago Teachers Union set a date for a strike authorization vote.

The union’s House of Delegates on Wednesday decided public school teachers will vote Sept. 24 to Sept. 26 on whether to walk off the job.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said last week the city would go along with an independent fact-finder’s recommendation that teachers receive 16% raises over a five-year contract. The union rejected the recommendation and is demanding s 15% raise over three years.

CTU President Jesse Sharkey in a statement asserted the union doesn’t want to strike. However, he noted students returned to classrooms “staffed by substitute teachers” or “over-sized classes.”

Advertisement

Sharkey said striking is justified if that is what it takes to win “educational justice” for public school students.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Chicago teachers last went on strike in 2012.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 ISS World North America
9|6 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot