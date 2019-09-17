Listen Live Sports

Cougar goes inside California house, lies down in bathroom

September 17, 2019 1:34 pm
 
SONORA, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a mountain lion wandered inside a California house and was captured in a photo lying on a bathroom floor.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that family members and the mountain lion ran away from each other Sunday after the cougar entered the home when the door was opened to let in cool air.

The big cat dashed to the second-story bathroom of the home in the Sierra Nevada foothill town of Sonora and the family ran away from it.

The mountain lion was coaxed out of the bathroom window by sheriffs’ deputies and state wildlife officers. Then it jumped to the ground.

Authorities said the mountain lion didn’t threaten anybody.

They released a photo of the cougar resting on the bathroom’s tile floor.

