The Associated Press
 
Court denies release for Manson follower Leslie Van Houten

September 20, 2019 6:00 pm
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California appeals court has denied the latest parole bid by Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten.

Two of the three appellate judges on Friday upheld former Gov. Jerry Brown’s decision to block her parole last year. She is serving a life sentence for helping Manson and others kill Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in August 1969.

Current Gov. Gavin Newsom again denied her parole in June, saying she is still a threat at age 70.

The appellate judges said that Brown’s reasoning for denying Van Houten’s parole is supported by evidence. He said she has not taken full responsibility for her actions and remains dangerous.

Van Houten’s attorney, Rich Pfeiffer, said he’ll appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court.

