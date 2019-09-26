Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Court to hear Alex Jones’ appeal in Sandy Hook case

September 26, 2019 6:05 am
 
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s highest court is set to hear arguments on whether conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was wrongly penalized for an outburst on his internet show against a lawyer for relatives of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims.

The state Supreme Court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Relatives of eight of 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 shooting in Newtown are suing Jones, his Infowars show and others for defamation for promoting a theory that the shooting was a hoax.

A judge overseeing the lawsuit sanctioned Jones in June for an angry outburst on his show against the families’ attorney, Christopher Mattei (‘MAH-tee). The judge barred Jones from filing a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Jones’ lawyer, Norman Pattis, argues Jones was wrongly penalized for exercising his free speech rights.

