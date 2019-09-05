Listen Live Sports

Crew recovers body of 5th Indiana boating mishap victim

September 5, 2019
 
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A search crew has recovered the body of the last of five people killed in a Labor Day boating accident in central Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ law enforcement division says the body of 32-year-old Antonio Sanchez-Maldonado of Indianapolis was found Thursday morning, just downstream from where the boat capsized on the White River .

The flat-bottomed boat was carrying seven people following a family cookout and fishing trip when it capsized Monday night on the river near Martinsville, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.

Two of the boat’s occupants made it to shore safely, but the five others died, including a 6-year-old boy. The four other victims were Sanchez-Maldonado, two other men and a 73-year-old woman.

It’s unclear what caused the boat to capsize.

