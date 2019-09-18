Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Dad charged in St. Louis fire that nearly killed 4 children

September 18, 2019 11:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A father whose four young children were allegedly left alone and nearly killed in a St. Louis house fire has been charged with four counts of child endangerment.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the charges were filed Tuesday against 33-year-old Keith Witherspoon Jr., who is jailed without bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

None of the children were older than 4 at the time of the Aug. 15 fire. They were found hiding from the fire in a playroom, including two in a play tent and one in a closet. Three of them were in cardiac arrest initially. Their mother, 27-year-old Crystal Ford, was previously charged.

Court records say Witherspoon was seen on surveillance video leaving the residence before the fire. The cause hasn’t been determined.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|19 6th Cyber Operations for National...
9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year