Ex-deputy, woman accused in sex act on child enter pleas

September 13, 2019 6:43 pm
 
ST. GABRIEL, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman accused of performing a sex act on her 1-year-old son and the then-sheriff’s deputy accused of filming it have both pleaded not guilty.

The Advocate reports former Iberville Parish sheriff’s deputy Shaderick Jones and the child’s mother appeared in state district court Thursday. Jones and the mother are charged with pornography involving juveniles, rape and other felonies. A grand jury also indicted Jones on a charge of malfeasance in office after prosecutors argued he leveraged his authority as an officer in the alleged sexual assault.

The 26-year-old woman told investigators that Jones coerced her into performing the act in exchange for not arresting her on a traffic ticket warrant. The Associated Press is not identifying the mother to protect the identity of the child.

A judge ordered the pair held without bond.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

