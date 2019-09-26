Listen Live Sports

Family seeks answer’s in choking death of 10-year-old girl

September 26, 2019 9:33 am
 
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The family of a 10-year-old Massachusetts girl who died after apparently choking on a carrot at school is looking for more information from the district about what happened.

Ken Asago-Adjei says his niece, Marilyn Ofobi Korankyewaa, was snacking at Belmont Community School in Worcester on Sept. 11 when she began choking and went the bathroom. School staff performed CPR and called 911. She was taken unconscious to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where she died Sept. 17.

Asago-Adjei is speaking on behalf of the family because the fifth grader’s parents are too distraught.

He says the community has been supportive, but the family wants to know “what went wrong.”

The office of Superintendent Maureen Binienda called the death a tragedy but in the interest of family privacy had no additional comment.

