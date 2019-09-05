Listen Live Sports

Florida inmate says beating by guards left her paralyzed

September 5, 2019 3:08 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A female inmate at a Florida prison is suing the state corrections agency, saying she was left paralyzed after being beaten by four guards.

Cheryl Weimar, and her husband, Karl, say in their lawsuit that her civil rights were violated when she was nearly beaten to death by guards at the Lowell Correctional Institution last month.

The lawsuit says Weimar was left with a broken neck and is now a paraplegic because of the guards’ use of force.

Florida Department of Corrections spokesman Rob Klepper said Thursday that the claims were being investigated.

The lawsuit says Weimar is being cared for at an Ocala hospital under guard. Her attorney says guards are preventing him from taking photos or video of her injuries. He is seeking an injunction to stop that.

