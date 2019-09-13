Listen Live Sports

Florida man accused of firing shot arguing over pit bull

September 13, 2019 9:19 am
 
HOLLY HILL, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a man shot at a moving truck after not wanting to let go of a pit bull.

Holly Hill police arrested 23-year-old Eric Neely on charges of aggravated assault with a weapon.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports the truck driver James Blich told officers he owns the dog from the time he used to live at the house. He said he could not take it with him when he moved away, but he visited and fed the animal. Neely had been housing the animal for six months.

An affidavit says Neely agreed to let Blich walk the pit bull on Thursday, but balked when Blich asked to take it for a ride. Blich loaded the animal, and Neely fired a shot at the moving truck.

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com

