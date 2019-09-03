Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Funeral set for Texas trooper who died after April shooting

September 3, 2019 11:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — A public funeral has been set for a state trooper who died more than four months after he was shot while investigating a vehicle collision in South Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the funeral for Trooper Moises Sanchez will be held Friday afternoon at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg. The U.S. Marine Corps veteran’s burial at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission will be private.

A public visitation will be held Thursday at Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.

The 49-year-old died Aug. 24 after suffering head injuries when he was shot April 6 in Edinburg. Authorities say attempted murder charges against Victor Alejandro Godinez, who remains jailed, will be upgraded to capital murder.

Advertisement

Sanchez is survived by his wife and three children.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flight chief supports teammate during challenge at Creech AFB

Today in History

1923: First US Navy airship takes flight