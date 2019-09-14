Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Gunfire at Seattle train station kills 1, wounds 2

September 14, 2019 1:47 am
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Seattle say gunfire at a light-rail station has killed one person and wounded two others, and that police are searching for suspects.

The Seattle Times reports that the shooting happened on the northbound tunnel platform of the Westlake station at about 9:20 p.m. Friday. The newspaper quotes a witness as saying a shooter wearing a dark hoodie yelled, pulled a gun, started firing and then fled.

The Fire Department says one person died after crews attempted life-saving efforts. It says one of the wounded is in critical condition, the other in stable condition.

