Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Kentucky man pleads not guilty in missing woman’s death

September 6, 2019 6:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case of a woman found dead six months after she went missing.

News outlets report 23-year-old David Sparks was arraigned Friday in Lancaster. He was indicted last month on murder and other charges in the death of 23-year-old Savannah Spurlock.

Police have said Spurlock was last seen in January leaving a Lexington bar with three men, including Sparks. A tip about a foul odor led authorities to search property connected to Sparks’ family in Garrard County, where they discovered Spurlock’s remains .

Sparks’ lawyer, Erica Roland, told the Lexington Herald-Leader that the indictment doesn’t mean her client is guilty. She says she’s not surprised someone was charged with murder because of the attention this case has received.

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 FITARA Awards
9|10 4th GEOINT & Open Source Analytics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot