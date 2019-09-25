Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Longtime shelter dog finds home after man rooms with her

September 25, 2019 9:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MERRIAM, Kan. (AP) — A dog that spent more than 400 days at a suburban Kansas City animal shelter has found a home after a man moved into a kennel with the terrier mix and posted videos of the experience on Facebook.

Staff with the Great Plains SPCA shelter in Merriam, Kansas, cheered as the 3-year-old dog, named Queen, left the shelter with her new owner, Tony Puluso. He told KMBC-TV that Queen is a “perfectly sweet dog.” He said he didn’t even know she was at the center of a viral campaign to find her a home.

The man behind the campaign was Scott Poore, of Mission Driven Goods, which creates fundraisers for shelters. He moved in with Queen on Sept. 18, bringing with him a laptop, desk and a small twin mattress.

___

Advertisement

Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|27 GEOINTegration Summit
9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches