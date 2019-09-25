Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man briefly steals ambulance from Philadelphia hospital

September 25, 2019 7:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a man stole an ambulance from a city hospital and took it for a short drive before being captured.

The theft occurred around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday while paramedics were inside Methodist Hospital. A 40-year-old man got in the unoccupied vehicle and drove off, only to be captured a few minutes later.

Authorities believe the man was dealing with mental health issues, so he was taken to a hospital for an evaluation. His name was not released, and authorities say it’s unlikely he’ll face charges.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the ambulance was not damaged. Authorities say nothing was taken from the vehicle.

Advertisement

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|25 VA Benefits
9|25 Defense Logistics Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches