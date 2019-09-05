Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man charged in Atlanta college party shooting that injured 4

September 5, 2019 3:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say a man has been arrested in connection with the block party shooting outside the Atlanta University Center library that wounded four students.

News outlets report 21-year-old Isaiah Williams turned himself in to police Wednesday afternoon and was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm and attempted murder.

Police spokesman Carlos Campos says an argument led to the shooting last month during a party celebrating the end of student orientation and the new semester.

The victims, students at Clark Atlanta and Spelman College, included 18-year-old Erin Ennis, 18-year old Maia Williams-McLaren, 18-year-old Elyse Spencer and 19-year-old Kia Thomas. Campos says they weren’t the intended targets.

Advertisement

Campos says Williams isn’t enrolled in the nearby colleges. Police are still searching for a second suspect.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

It’s unclear whether Williams has an attorney.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 ISS World North America
9|6 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot