Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man charged with stabbing, then strangling girlfriend’s dog

September 10, 2019 1:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with stabbing his girlfriend’s dog, then strangling the animal to death after getting into a vehicle to take it to a veterinarian.

Mark Michael Jones Jr., of Columbia, is jailed on $10,000 bond after he was charged last week with a felony count of animal abuse. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The Columbia Missourian reports that on Aug. 25 the girlfriend heard her dog yelp multiple times. The probable cause statement says she found the dog with two stab wounds. Jones was in the apartment kitchen holding a knife.

The statement says that when the two got into a vehicle to take the dog to a veterinarian, Jones strangled the animal. The statement says Jones admitted to taking ecstasy.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|11 8th Military Tactical Communications...
9|11 Continuity of Operations (COOP) and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First integration of B-2s with non-U.S. F-35s over cliffs in England

Today in History

2006: Gunmen raid US embassy in Syria