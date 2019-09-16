Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man who let 12-year-old drive car that hit boy is imprisoned

September 16, 2019 12:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa father whose 12-year-old son struck a 4-year-old boy while driving the man’s car has been sent to prison.

Black Hawk County District Court records say 34-year-old Jesse Azbill pleaded guilty Friday to child endangerment and aiding and abetting serious injury by auto. He was sentenced to seven years.

Police say Azbill had given his son permission to drive the vehicle, and Azbill was in it when the little boy was struck Aug. 6 while riding a bicycle in Waterloo. The boy was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City for treatment. His name hasn’t been released.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Azbill told the court Friday that he was sorry and said: “I will never let a kid get behind the wheel again.”

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|17 Cloud Security Alliance CCSK PLUS...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First blind Veteran certified by the American Sailing Association

Today in History

1850: Fugitive Slave Act passed