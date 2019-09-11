Listen Live Sports

Mansion migration: 1760s home embarks on Maryland odyssey

September 11, 2019 7:58 am
 
EASTON, Md. (AP) — A historic Maryland mansion that’s spent 250 years on the same plot has embarked on a 50-mile (80-kilometer) odyssey by land and sea to a new, quieter location.

The 1760s red brick Georgian home called Galloway Mansion was loaded onto oversize, custom-built trailers Tuesday for transport from Talbot County to its new resting place in Queenstown. News outlets report the homeowners say they’re looking to settle the historic building in a quieter site.

The three-story home appears to be wider than two traffic lanes and received a private escort as the Transportation Department closed parts of a highway and removed stop lights and powerlines to send it off intact. Other roads will experience overnight closures as the home travels to an Easton port. From there, it’ll voyage through the Chesapeake to its destination.

