Maryland highway agency removes ‘Negro Mountain’ road signs

September 9, 2019 7:46 am
 
CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s Highway Administration has removed several road signs for “Negro Mountain” over concerns about racial insensitivity in the name.

Agency spokeswoman Lora Rakowski confirmed to news outlets Sunday that four signs along Interstate 68 and U.S. Alternate Route 40 were removed in April.

Rakowski told the Cumberland Times-News the agency is working with the Association for the Study of African American Life and History and community members going forward.

Historian Lynn Bowman told the newspaper the origin of the mountain’s name is unknown, but some accounts refer to it being named after a black man who died in a battle with Native Americans. Lynchings were also said to have taken place on the mountain.

The mountain’s ridge runs 30 miles (4.28 kilometers) through the Allegheny range and peaks in Pennsylvania.

Information from: Cumberland (Md.) Times-News, http://www.times-news.com/timesnew.html

