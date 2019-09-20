Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Missouri police: Don’t leave grenades ‘just lying around’

September 20, 2019 2:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City, Missouri, police are urging people not to leave grenades “just lying around” after the discovery of one led officers to temporarily block off surrounding streets.

Police say the modified grenade was found Wednesday morning in a pile of belongings that appeared to belong to a homeless person. Also in the pile was food, clothing and drug paraphernalia.

The grenade then was removed to a secure, off-site location so bomb and arson squad members could investigate further. Police said Friday that is appeared the grenade was live.

Surveillance cameras were checked but police were unable to track down the grenade’s owner or make any arrests.

Advertisement

Police said in a tweet , “It should go without saying, but please don’t leave grenades — even inactive ones — just lying around.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Defense meets with French Minister of Armed Forces

Today in History

1911: First US airmail flight takes off