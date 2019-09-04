Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
More documents relating to Van Dyke murder trial released

September 4, 2019 8:19 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The final documents relating to the murder trial of a white former Chicago police officer in the 2014 shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald have been released.

Many of the documents unsealed Wednesday by a Cook County judge had large sections blacked out. However, one sheds light on efforts by Jason Van Dyke’s attorneys to get McDonald’s mother to testify about his alleged drug use and prior aggressive behavior. Tina Hunter did not testify.

The documents also show the defense’s arguments of prosecutorial misconduct during grand jury hearings.

The judge in January 2016 ordered documents in the case filed under seal and limited public comments by prosecutors and defense attorneys. All documents in the case are now available.

Van Dyke was convicted of murder last October and sentenced to less than seven years in prison.

